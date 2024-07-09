Chico Wealth RIA Purchases 728 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chico Wealth RIA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,984,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,577 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

AMZN stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

