China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.