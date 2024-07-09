Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 117.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

