Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Trading 3.8% Higher

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 120,505,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 125,012,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

