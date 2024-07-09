Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 30 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.60).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.18 ($189.80).
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($195.36).
Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 482 ($6.17) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 462.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 484.80. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 278 ($3.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 989.50 ($12.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £725.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
