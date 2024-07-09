Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.20. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 112,732 shares.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,250.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 67,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 123,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Articles

