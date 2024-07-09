Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.20. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 112,732 shares.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.0603 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Equity Fund
In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 440,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,250.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
