CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.57. 10,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 14,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

CNFinance Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 532.70 and a quick ratio of 436.40.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

