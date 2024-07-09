Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,122 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Heron Therapeutics worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,529,567 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 296,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 193,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 514,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HRTX opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

