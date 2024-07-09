Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,267.50.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,330.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,413.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,300.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

