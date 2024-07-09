Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 393,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 833.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 121,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $122.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INGR

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.