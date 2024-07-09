Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,086 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $953.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

