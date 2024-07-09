Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,487 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 381.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

