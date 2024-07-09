Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VCV stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

(Free Report)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.