Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

