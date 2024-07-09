Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 135,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,848 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

