Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after buying an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 725,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $42,758,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $32,556,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 2.3 %

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.