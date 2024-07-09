Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA PDN opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $508.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

