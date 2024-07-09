Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,605,000 after buying an additional 83,842 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

