Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $910.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,535.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

