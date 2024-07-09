Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $995,000 Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $111,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

