Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $892,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 477,798 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,602,000 after buying an additional 191,957 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 152,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

