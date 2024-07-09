Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

CMC stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

