Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The India Fund worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The India Fund by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFN opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

