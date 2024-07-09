Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBE stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $264.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

