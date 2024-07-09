Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,921 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Cassava Sciences worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

