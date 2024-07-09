Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,826,000.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of AVLC opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $274.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.
Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.
