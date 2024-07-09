Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,553,000 after acquiring an additional 211,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rollins by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rollins by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623 over the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

