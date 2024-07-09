Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,283,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,992,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,185,000 after buying an additional 844,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Kyndryl stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.67. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

