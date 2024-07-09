Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TopBuild by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BLD opened at $385.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.