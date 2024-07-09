Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 33,529 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Samsara by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Samsara by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Samsara by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,646 shares of company stock valued at $54,203,557. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

IOT stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

