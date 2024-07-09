Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 459 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,369,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,886,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 232,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 164,317 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 128,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 44.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

