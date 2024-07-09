Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 188.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,600,000 after buying an additional 37,231 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.