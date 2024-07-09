Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NewMarket by 64.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU opened at $510.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $535.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $573.34. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $422.49 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

