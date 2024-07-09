Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CYH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $5,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 236.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 74,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.