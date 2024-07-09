Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Shares of CYH opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
