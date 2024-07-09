Comparing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Gogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $276.61 million 0.08 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.15 Gogo $397.58 million 3.13 $145.68 million $1.17 8.36

This table compares KORE Group and Gogo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99% Gogo 38.61% 229.65% 10.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KORE Group and Gogo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gogo 0 2 2 0 2.50

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 972.99%. Gogo has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 56.44%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Gogo.

Summary

Gogo beats KORE Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions. The company offers voice and data, in-flight entertainment, and other services. In addition, it engages in the development, deployment, and operation of networks, towers, and data center infrastructure to support in-flight connectivity services, as well as in the provision of telecommunications connections to the internet. The company sells its products primarily to aircraft operators and original equipment manufacturers of business aviation aircraft through a distribution network of independent dealers. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. As of May 2024, Gogo Inc. claims that “Gogo is the only company in North America with a complete, certified airborne 5G network, meaning that all components within the network (including onboard equipment) are 5G native.”

