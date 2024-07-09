Conagra Brands (CAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.