Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $51.38.
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
