Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.