Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 248,800.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 129.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 85,576 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $63.31.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

