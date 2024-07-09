Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 126.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000.

Shares of GJUN opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

