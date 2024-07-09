Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,537,000 after buying an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 435,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,152 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 251,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBHY opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

