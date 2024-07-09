Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,638,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,634,766.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 136,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,947 in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

