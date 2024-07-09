Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

