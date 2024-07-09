Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,708,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,600,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,840,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Shares of CPAY opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

