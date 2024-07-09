Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $583.84 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Conflux has a total market cap of $583.84 million and $36.59 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,254.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00578832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00114868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00036223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00270039 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038739 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,019,246,031 coins and its circulating supply is 4,231,746,841 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

