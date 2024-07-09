Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Up 16.5%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). 168,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 125,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

