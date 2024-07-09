Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 2,315 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 103,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 68,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Visa by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,541,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
V traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,605. The company has a market cap of $486.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
