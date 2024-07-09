Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $926.17. 444,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $930.00. The company has a market cap of $880.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $835.30 and a 200 day moving average of $754.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total transaction of $47,927,061.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total transaction of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,247,403 shares in the company, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 911,111 shares of company stock valued at $783,500,842. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

