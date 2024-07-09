Contrasting Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -1.09% N/A -0.40% MJ N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerald and MJ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $382.80 million 2.80 -$8.20 million ($0.75) -7.01 MJ $360,000.00 0.44 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

MJ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emerald.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emerald and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 1 0 3.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Emerald presently has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 55.89%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than MJ.

Volatility & Risk

Emerald has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Emerald shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emerald beats MJ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

