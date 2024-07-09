Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) shot up 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). 340,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 188,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Trading Up 18.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -185.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Cora Gold Company Profile

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

