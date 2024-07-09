Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Corning Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of GLW opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

